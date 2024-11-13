300 North Finishing Services, a local provider of high-quality finishing, refinishing, and restoration services, has recently achieved the designation of Certified Cerakote Applicator.

Cerakote is a ceramic-based finish that can be applied to metals, plastics, polymers, and wood. The unique formulation used for Cerakote ceramic coating enhances a number of physical performance properties including abrasion and wear resistance, corrosion resistance, chemical resistance, impact strength, and hardness.

To achieve the status of Certified Applicator, candidates must complete a detailed, on-site training program complete with classroom training on the science of finish properties and actual hands-on product application.

For more information about 300 North and the Cerakote family of products, visit their website, 300northfinishingservices.com, call 812-631-1182 or find them on Facebook or Instagram.

Cerakote is a global leader in the manufacturing of thin-film protective ceramic coatings. Specialized finishes for Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Sports & Fitness, Firearms and more.