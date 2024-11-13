Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) has recently expanded its reach in the financial education space with new digital initiatives; a Real-Life Finance Podcast, and a Smart Money Half-Minute video series.

The Real-Life Finance Podcast is a complement to Old National’s popular Real-Life Finance eLearning education platform and in-person workshops. Hosted by Old National Financial Empowerment Director Ben Joergens, each episode focuses on everyday financial solutions that empower listeners to build the financial future they richly deserve. The debut episode, featuring former NBA player and current Old National Executive Recruiter Luke Zeller, is available at oldnational.com/RLF as well as on popular podcast platforms.

The Smart Money Half-Minute videos, which debuted in October, are featured on Old National’s Instagram and TikTok channels, as well as at oldnational.com/SmartMoney, with a new video posted once a week. The videos star young adults who share their advice about budgeting, saving, and other keys to effective financial management.

The Smart Money Half-Minute videos dovetail with Old National’s Real-Life Finance online financial education curriculum. Real-Life Finance is a low-cost e-learning program priced at $4.95 for a lifetime license, with 46 individual lessons covering Financial Psychology, Budgeting, Account Management, Credit, Loans and Debt, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Home Ownership, and more. This program is available for universities, business clients who want to share it with their employees, and more.

For more information, or to enroll in the Real-Life Finance program, go to oldnational.com/about-us/community/financial-education-courses/real-life-finance. To view the Smart Money Half-Minute videos, follow Old National on Instagram at instagram.com/oldnationalbancorp, and on TikTok at tiktok.com/@oldnationalbancorp.