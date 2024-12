In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Kyle Rupert, Executive Director of the Jasper Community Arts, to discuss JCA’s big 50-year anniversary coming up in 2025, how the organization is planning on celebrating, various things to look forward to in the New Year, and all that 50-years has given to the Arts to make it what it is today.

Visit their website for workshops, shows, events, galleries, and more: https://www.jasperarts.org/

https://youtu.be/uQTNOeQrxpE