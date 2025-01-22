The Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools (GJCS) has recognized Mrs. Andrea Ackerman, an art teacher at Ireland Elementary School, as the January Staff Member of the Month. The award highlights staff members who demonstrate exceptional leadership, dedication, professionalism, and a commitment to exceeding expectations.

Mrs. Ackerman was nominated by a colleague who praised her creativity, dedication, and the meaningful ways she celebrates student artwork. Her efforts have transformed the school’s hallways into vibrant showcases of student creations, making each child feel valued as an artist. Ackerman’s commitment to fostering creativity and passion for art education has left a lasting impact on students and staff alike.

GJCS expressed gratitude to Mrs. Ackerman for her outstanding contributions to the school community.