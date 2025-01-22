Kimberly Dawn Jennings, age 55, of Lamar, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at her residence.

She was born April 29, 1969, in Tell City, to Carol and Lenore (Roberts) Maurer; and married John Jennings on November 9, 1991. Kimberly loved watching tv and spending time with her kids, grandchildren and friends. She was an avid believer in “Sasquatch”; and enjoyed riding on the bike with her husband. She was preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her husband, John Jennings; two sons, John and Josh Jennings; two daughters, Brittany Jennings and Krista Maurer; her mother, Lenore Jean Maurer; three siblings, Jeff, Danny Joe and Cheryl; and by four grandchildren, Kloe, Grace, Kaylee and Gabby.

Funeral services for Kimberly Dawn Jennings will be held at 11:00 a.m., C.S.T., Monday, January 27, 2025, at the Rainey Funeral Home in Dale. Burial will follow at Buffaloville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m., C.S.T., on Sunday, January 26th, at the Rainey Funeral Home in Dale; and also for one hour prior to the service on Monday. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com