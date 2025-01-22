Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is thrilled to share a major milestone in its ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, Catholic-based health care to the community. Following feedback from over 800 community members and hospital employees, the facility will soon be known as Deaconess Memorial Medical Center.

“We deeply appreciate the time and thoughtfulness of everyone who provided feedback during this process,” said Deaconess CEO Shawn McCoy. “Your input was invaluable in shaping this decision. The name change reflects our proud history while also paving the way for a future filled with greater opportunities to enhance the care we provide to our community.”

This new name underscores Memorial’s dedication to its community, Catholic identity, and mission to deliver compassionate care close to home. While the name is changing, the essence of Memorial—its Catholic foundation, unwavering commitment to healing, and identity as a trusted provider—remains steadfast.

The inclusion of “Medical Center” in the name highlights Memorial’s forward-looking vision to evolve into a regional hub for advanced care. This evolution aims to serve a broader geographic area and offer expanded services and resources to address the growing needs of the community.

The transition to Deaconess Memorial Medical Center is rooted in community feedback, reflecting the enduring significance of Memorial’s name while celebrating its alignment with Deaconess. Keith Miller, Indiana Market President, emphasized the importance of this change: “This alignment strengthens our ability to bring advanced resources, services, and technology to our region. It enhances collaboration across Deaconess facilities and ensures even more specialized care for our patients. This is about enhancing care and access while remaining grounded in the values that have always defined us.”

For the community, this rebranding represents more than just a name change. As Deaconess Memorial Medical Center, the facility will be better equipped to meet the growing health care needs of the region. The integration with Deaconess allows for expanded services, innovative treatments, and improved access to specialized care—all while maintaining deep roots in the community.

“The future of health care is evolving, and this change allows us to stay ahead, bringing more cutting-edge services while maintaining the trust and care our community expects,” added Miller.

The name change will officially take effect this summer. As Memorial embarks on this new chapter as Deaconess Memorial Medical Center, it continues to honor its rich history while embracing a future of compassionate, high-quality care.