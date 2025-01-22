Macy Lee Schmitt, 85, of Santa Claus, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper, surrounded by her family.

Macy was born January 10, 1940, in Warrick County to Hobert and Laura (Miller) Stone.

She married Edgar Tischendorf on June 1, 1958, in Selvin United Methodist Church. He passed away on March 5, 1984.

She married Robert “Joe” Schmitt on June 10, 1988, in Santa Claus United Methodist Church. He passed away on January 22, 2000.

She attended Selvin High School and was a member of the class of 1957.

Macy worked for over 40 years at Santa Claus Land and Holiday World primarily as the merchandise manager. She touched many lives through her kindness and contagious smile. She lived her faith, enjoyed being with her friends and travelling, but most of all loved her family and being with them, and supporting them any way she could. She was the picture of love.

Macy is survived by one daughter, Tonja (Nick) Blackgrove of Ferdinand; two sons, Terry (Lori) Tischendorf of Santa Claus and Bill (Kathy) Schmitt of Santa Claus; daughter-in law, Tina Schmitt of Santa Claus.

Macy is also survived by nine grandchildren; Mitch (Stephanie) Blackgrove, Ali Blackgrove, Zachary (Kayla) Tischendorf, Tyler Tischendorf, Erika (Reid) Haas, Karlie Tischendorf and Jacob Tischendorf, Abby Schmitt, Cody (Lyndi) Schmitt; two great-grandchildren, Sienna Schmitt and Lincoln Tischendorf.

In addition to her parents, Macy was preceded in death by her husbands, Edgar Tischendorf and Robert “Joe” Schmitt; a sister, Valada (Ed) Raber; and companion, Jim Hanning.

Macy was a member of the Santa Claus Christian Church.

A funeral service for Macy Lee Schmitt will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 10:30 am CST, at Santa Claus Christian Church in Santa Claus. Burial will follow in the Santa Claus Campground Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday, January 24th, from 3:00pm-7:00pm CST, and again on Saturday from 9:30am CST until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made the Santa Claus Christian Church and Santa Claus Cemetery Corporation.

Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com