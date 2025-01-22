On January 21, 2025, Warrick County authorities arrested Shayna Burko, 29, and Kimberly Burko, 61, both of Newburgh, on charges of Neglect of a Vertebrate Animal with a Prior Conviction, a Level 6 felony.

Detectives, alongside Warrick County Animal Control officers, served a search warrant at 7712 Maelyn Court in Newburgh as part of an animal neglect and cruelty investigation. The search revealed severe unsanitary conditions inside the home, with an overwhelming ammonia odor that caused burning sensations in the eyes, noses, and throats of officers on the scene.

Animal Control, assisted by the Warrick Humane Society, removed numerous animals from the property, including approximately 20 dogs, two birds, two turtles, three sugar gliders, one cat, two bearded dragons, one gecko, and a tank of Betta fish. Tragically, investigators also discovered a dead turtle, deceased guinea pigs, and fish among the neglected animals.

Authorities reported that the animals were living in unsafe and inhumane conditions, prompting their immediate removal and placement in the care of Animal Control and the Humane Society.

The arrests of Shayna and Kimberly Burko highlight the ongoing efforts of local officials to address animal cruelty and protect vulnerable animals in Warrick County.