Clayburn Lee Jones, age 81, of Stendal, passed away on Sunday, January 19th, 2025.

He was born April 14, 1943 in Irvington, Kentucky to Clayborn (sp. correct) and Mable (Moore) Jones. He had retired from the Pike County Highway Department. Clayburn also served his community on the Stendal Volunteer Fire Department. He married Karen S. Luker on January 7, 1963. Karen precedes Clayburn in death as well as his parents and a brother, Tommy Jones.

He is survived by his sons, Duane (Ann) Jones of Stendal, and Darren Jones; brothers, Marshall, Robert, Raymond and Kenny Jones; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A private burial will take place at St. Peters Cemetery in Stendal.

Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com