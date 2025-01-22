Latest News

The Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools (GJCS) has named Julie Henke, a special education teacher at Jasper High School, as the December Staff Member of the Month. This award recognizes individuals who exhibit exceptional leadership, professionalism, dedication, and a commitment to excellence.

Henke’s colleagues praise her reliability, diligence, and ability to manage challenging situations with a positive attitude. She is described as a collaborative and supportive professional who consistently exceeds expectations to ensure the success of her students and peers.

GJCS expressed gratitude for Henke’s contributions, highlighting her impact on making the school community stronger.

On By Jared Atkins

