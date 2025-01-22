The Crawford County Highway Department has announced efforts to improve its winter weather response by updating its Medical Priority List. This program identifies priority roads for individuals who voluntarily opt in, including the medically frail, aged residents, and healthcare workers. The department is enhancing its system to ensure accurate and efficient road treatments during inclement weather.

According to the department, the updated list will be integrated with their GIS system and GPS to improve response times and accuracy. To participate in the program, residents must complete and submit a form to the Highway Department by mail. Forms can be printed from the department’s Facebook post or clipped from the upcoming advertisement in the Clarion News.

Submissions are currently only accepted via mail to ensure proper recordkeeping. Residents are encouraged to share this information with family and friends who may qualify.

For more information, contact the Crawford County Highway Department at (812) 338-2162.