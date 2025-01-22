Retro Mexican Cuisine in Jasper is stepping up to support the Campbell family, who lost their home and belongings in a devastating house fire on Sunday night. To aid the family in their time of need, the restaurant is donating 10% of all sales this week to help cover the Campbells’ immediate needs as they recover from this tragedy.

In addition to contributing a portion of sales, Retro Mexican Cuisine is accepting cash donations on behalf of the family. Supporters are encouraged to stop by the restaurant to dine, donate, or simply spread the word by sharing the fundraiser.

For those who cannot make it to the restaurant, an online GoFundMe page has been created to assist the Campbells: Aid for Zach’s Family After Total Loss.

Retro Mexican Cuisine is calling on the community to join the effort, offering prayers, donations, and outreach to help this family during a difficult time.