The Dubois County Humane Society (DCHS), located at 426 Wernsing Road, Jasper, IN 47546, is currently facing significant operational challenges due to critical infrastructure failures. The organization’s furnace, essential for heating the dog runs, has malfunctioned, and a water line rupture has resulted in flooding of the backyard area. Despite the tireless efforts of staff and volunteers, who have been on-site for extended hours to ensure the safety and well-being of the animals, the situation remains dire.

DCHS is urgently seeking assistance from the community to address these pressing issues. Donations are needed to facilitate the repair of the furnace, excavation work, and the installation of new water lines. Additionally, the organization requires a substantial supply of gallon water jugs to maintain daily operations, volunteers to assist with laundry, and individuals willing to foster dogs and cats during this challenging period. The staff and volunteers, who have shown unwavering dedication, also welcome messages of support and understanding as they navigate these hardships.

Community members interested in contributing can contact the Dubois County Humane Society at (812) 482-7387.

Any form of assistance, whether through donations, volunteering, fostering, or moral support, is profoundly appreciated as DCHS strives to continue its mission of caring for the animals in their charge.