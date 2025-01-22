The statewide annual count of individuals experiencing homelessness will soon be taking place on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025. Service providers and volunteers in local communities across Indiana will be conducting the 2025 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count for the Indiana Balance of State (BoS) Continuum of Care (CoC) in 91 of the 92 counties in the state. Marion County (Indianapolis) conducts its own PIT Count.

The purpose of this annual count of people experiencing unsheltered or sheltered homelessness is to provide an easy-to understand data point that helps state and local leaders measure progress toward ending homelessness and helps plan services and programs to appropriately address local needs. The sheltered count is conducted at emergency shelters, transitional housing and safe haven projects across 16 regions that make up the Indiana BOS.

It is critical that every county is engaged in the PIT Count so that IN BoS CoC can get the most accurate count possible. To make this PIT Count happen, hundreds of service providers and volunteers throughout the state work together to canvass their communities to find individuals experiencing homelessness. They are trained in the use of the PIT survey, best practices for approaching and interviewing those experiencing homelessness, exercising trauma-informed approaches and other necessary information that prepares participants for a successful experience.

More information about the PIT Count can be found at in.gov/ihcda/files/PIT-Basics-2025.pdf. Those interested in volunteering can reach out to their regional PIT Coordinators prior to participating in the count. PIT Count Coordinators for each region can be found in.gov/ihcda/indiana-balance-of-state-continuum-of-care/regional-structure/.