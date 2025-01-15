Superior Ag, an Indiana-based agricultural cooperative, has announced the acquisition of the Summit River Terminal near Rockport, and the future construction of a 32,000-ton dry fertilizer distribution facility that will feature direct load and direct ship capabilities for local farmers.



Located on an 18-acre site, the new Superior Ag Ohio River Terminal will feature 10 large bins for efficient segregation of different fertilizer types and formulations, a 600 tons-per-hour (TPH) barge receiving system capable of unloading one full barge in just three hours, a 300 TPH truck receiving system with the ability to offload one truck in five minutes, 300 TPH blending and shipping capabilities allowing for the loading of one 25-ton truck in five minutes, overhead weigh hoppers on scales to allow a seamless “dump-and-go” for outbound trucks, and finally, full automation of key processes including treatment for stabilizers, micros, dust control and other systems to ensure the highest product quality and efficiency.

Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2025 and the total investment in this facility exceeds $20 million. To learn more, visit SuperiorAg.com.