In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Austin Welp, President of the Teen Outback Board, and Pam Bolte, Treasurer of the Teen Outback Board, to discuss what the Teen Outback is, what services they provide to the local youth, at no cost, what Trivia Night is, and why the fundraising from this event is so impactful for the local efforts.

Register your team or donate to the Teen Outback today: https://www.teenoutback.com/

https://youtu.be/Uc9TjmB2JW8