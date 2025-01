The Jasper Chamber of Commerce welcomed the public and community members to help celebrate Mike Braun, the newly elected Governor of Indiana, from his home town of Jasper, Indiana.

This was recorded on January 8th, 2025, before the official inauguration of Mike Braun, that took place on January 13th, 2025.

Executive Producers:

Paul Knies

Bill Potter

Ty Hunter

Produced by: Kaitlyn Neukam

