In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam welcomes The 2025 Miss Shamrock Royal Court to discuss what the pageant experience was like for them, why they chose to do this year’s pageant, and what they hope to accomplish now that they’ve been crowned.

Featuring 2025 Miss Shamrock, Tori Hemmerlein, 2025 Miss Teen Shamrock, Claire Terwiske, 2025 Little Miss Shamrock, Emerson Brescher, and 2025 Little Mister Shamrock, Clay Renner.

https://youtu.be/t8svYVLjOIg