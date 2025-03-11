Carolyn Sue Weitkamp, age 82, of Oakland City, passed away at 9:32 a.m., on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Amber Manor Care Center in Petersburg.

She was born May 11, 1942, in Huntingburg, to Delbert “Merlin” and Sarah Emily Elizabeth (Scott) Barrett; and married Robert H. Weitkamp on May 4, 1963, at Bethel General Baptist Church in Stendal. She graduated from Spurgeon High School in 1960. Carolyn was a member of the Indiana School Bus Drivers Association, Bethel General Baptist Church, and Scottsburg Friendship Club. She drove a school bus for the Pike County School Corporation for 32 years and the East Gibson School Corporation for 11 years. She served on the Pike County Democratic Party as the Democratic Chairperson from 2002-2009; and was the current Monroe Township Precinct Committeeman for the past 49 years, serving since 1976. Carolyn loved her dog, Molly; and her favorite words of wisdom were “Always try to treat the other man right.”

Carolyn loved her family and enjoyed going to her grandchildren and great-grandchildrens’ sporting events. She was a farmer’s daughter and farmer’s wife her whole life. She learned the value of hard work at a young age, from milking cows by hand with her mother every morning before getting on the bus to school.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Weitkamp, who passed away on February 15, 2007; a stillborn son, Christopher B. Weitkamp; and a sister, Thelma L. Copeland.

She is survived by three children, Michelle F. (Brad) McCain of Huntingburg, Melissa K. (Cliff) Claridge of Stendal and Robert “Robbie” H. Weitkamp II of Oakland City; five grandchildren, Tim (Erica) Rainey, Tyler (Breanne) Rainey, Katelyn (Kade Grogan) McCain, Caleb McCain and Quade (Autumn Pancake) Claridge; eight great-grandchildren, Addysen and Hadley Rainey, Remington, Canyon, Lakelyn and Breckyn Rainey, McCagerand Gracelyn Grogan; and by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Carolyn Weitkamp will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., (9:00 a.m., C.D.T.) on Friday, March 14, 2025, at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale. Burial will follow at Lynnville Cemetery. Pastor Marc Grimes will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m., E.D.T. (1:00-7:00 p.m., C.D.T.), on Thursday, March 13th at Rainey Funeral Home; and also one hour prior to the service on Friday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel General Baptist Church or Barrett Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com