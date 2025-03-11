The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce has hired Angie Sanchez-Hostetter as its new Executive Director. She brings extensive experience in non-profit work, leadership, marketing, and community engagement, all of which makes her the ideal candidate for this role.

“We are thrilled to welcome Angie as our new Executive Director,” said Amy Gehlhausen, the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce’s president. “Her passion for community development and her exceptional leadership skills will, undoubtedly, drive the Chamber’s mission forward.”

As a long-time resident and community leader, Sanchez-Hostetter has demonstrated her commitment to Dubois County through her work with various local organizations, including but not limited to Crisis Connection, The Next Act/Astra Theatre, and Purdue Extension.

As Executive Director of the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce, Sanchez-Hostetter will focus on promoting business growth, fostering community partnerships, community outreach and engagement, and enhancing the quality of life in Dubois County.