Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, America’s First Theme Park, today announced its acquisition of Santa’s Cottages, a beloved lodging destination in Santa Claus, Indiana. Santa’s Cottages is a 23-acre lakeside resort, complete with walking trails, lakes, playgrounds, and a pool.

This marks the first business acquisition in Holiday World’s 79-year history.

“We’re so excited to officially be in the lodging business and this is only the beginning,” says Leah Koch-Blumhardt, Fourth-Generation Owner & Director of Communications at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari. “Holiday World has always been a destination for families from all across the Midwest, but it amazes us how many families come from nearby cities, such as St. Louis, Indianapolis, and Nashville and make it a single-day trip. As we grow into lodging, we hope more families will choose our parks as a multi-day destination.”

Minutes from Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, Santa’s Cottages offers a peaceful, nature-filled stay with various types of cottage, including fully furnished units with kitchens, fire pits, and spacious outdoor gathering areas. The property includes multiple lakes available for catch-and-release fishing and fish feeding, playgrounds, hammocks, a basketball court, and a pool with a splash pad.

“Santa’s Cottages is a business our family has always admired,” adds Lauren Crosby, Fourth-Generation Owner & Director of Entertainment & Events at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari. “Pat and Brenda Arnold built a beautiful resort, a few cabins at a time, after their successful real estate careers. Much like my Great-Grandfather, Louis J. Koch, who started Santa Claus Land in 1946 after retiring from his family’s tin business, the Arnolds had an indisputable entrepreneurial spirit. We’re honored to carry on that tradition.”

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari recently announced that 2025 will be their longest season in recent history. Holiday World opens for select Season Passholders during the weekend of May 3, and opens to the public on May 10. Splashin’ Safari opens May 17, and both parks are open daily beginning May 23. Fan-favorite events, such as Holidays in the Sky, Friday Night Live! And Happy Halloween Weekends are all returning for the 2025 season as well.

Guests should check the Santa’s Cottages website and social media channels for operational updates and special off-season deals as the season gets closer.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari have begun hiring for the 2025 Season. Applications are now open, for more information about seasonal and full-time job opportunities, visit HolidayWorld.com/Jobs Please fill out the form here or call 812-937-5252 with employment questions.