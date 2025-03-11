Latest News

Elementary students in Dubois, Perry, Pike and Spencer Counties will be receiving Tornado Safety Tip cards courtesy of WBDC, WAXL, WJTS-TV 18 and sponsors.  During Severe Weather Preparedness Week now through March 17th over 9,000 safety tip cards will be distributed to Pre-School through 5th grade students in area schools.   

In addition to the tornado safety cards, the DC Broadcasting stations will be airing safety tips with recommendations in the event of a tornado.  Parents and teachers are encouraged to use these cards to discuss safety procedures and to even practice a preparedness plan. 

On By Joey Rehl

