The Rotary Club of Jasper-Passport is proud to sponsor a Veterans Roundtable in collaboration with the Dubois County Veteran Service Office (VSO) on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 6:00 PM at the Schnitzelbank Restaurant in Jasper.

This event will bring together veterans, community leaders, and stakeholders to discuss key issues impacting veteran services in Dubois County, including:

Expanding the VSO and Assistant positions to full-time for greater accessibility and advocacy.

Addressing concerns from the County Council regarding service eligibility for veterans from surrounding counties.

Maintaining local oversight of the VSO office to ensure tailored, community-based veteran support.

The Veterans Roundtable provides an opportunity for veterans to voice their needs, share feedback, and contribute to shaping the future of veteran services in Dubois County.

All veterans, family members, and interested community members are encouraged to attend.

To register for the meeting, please contact Kenneth “Speedy” LeFevre at 812-481-7090 or klspeedy@duboiscountyin.org.