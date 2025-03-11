Darlene M. Tuell, age 81, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by her daughters at 9:12 a.m. on Monday, March 10, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

She was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on February 2, 1944, to August and Veronica (Brosmer) Hochgesang. She married Charlie Tuell on July 15, 1978. He preceded her in death on May 10, 1998.

Darlene was an amazing servant of God who didn’t know a stranger. She always had a warm smile and kind words of encouragement for everyone she met. Her faith made her a shining light, and she taught her daughters how to trust in the Lord.

Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved spending time with family, planting flowers, and helping others. Darlene was always willing to lend a helping hand and lifting up others in prayer.

Surviving are her two daughters, Sheila (John) Neukam, Huntingburg, IN, and Krista (Josh) Kiefer, Jasper, IN, five sisters, Mary Jean “Jeannie” (Jim) Begle, St. Henry, IN, Janet (Joseph “Junie”) Braunecker, St. Meinrad, IN, Linda, Brenda, and Laura Hochgesang, all of St. Anthony, IN, one sister-in-law, Carol Hochgesang, Clarksville, TN, three brothers, Ernest “Ernie” (Eileen) Hochgesang, St. Henry, IN, Michael “Mick” (Tami) Hochgesang, Birdseye, IN, and Richard “Rick” (Jenny) Hochgesang, St. Anthony, IN, one brother-in-law, Gerald “Jerry” Young, Jasper, IN, six grandchildren, Kendall (Dylan) Anderson, Kenzie Neukam, Levi Neukam, Xavier Kiefer, Elijah “Eli” Kiefer, and Olivia Kiefer, two great-grandchildren, Knox and Andi Anderson, and one precious gift from God on the way.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one sister, Cynthia “Cindy” Hochgesang, and one brother, William “Bill” Hochgesang.

A funeral service for Darlene M. Tuell will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025, at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Anthony Cemetery in St. Anthony, Indiana. Rev. Daniel Landin will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

