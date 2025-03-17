Kurt Gutgsell interviews Jasper High School Senior, Blayne Powers, on why he chose Manchester University, what he hopes to accomplish while at university, and how he got started in wrestling.
Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
Kurt Gutgsell interviews Jasper High School Senior, Blayne Powers, on why he chose Manchester University, what he hopes to accomplish while at university, and how he got started in wrestling.
Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.
You must be logged in to post a comment.