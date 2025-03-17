Latest News

The Indiana Department of Transportation is now refining the design of the Dubois County roundabout project, “Operation: Safe Passage”, to be even more user-friendly following recent engineering innovations and motorists’ feedback.

These design updates will eliminate the outer curb of the new Highways 64/162 roundabout, creating a shoulder that makes navigation smoother for large vehicles such as farm equipment, box trucks, and semi-trucks. This will also make the roundabout easier to build, minimizing traffic detours and disruption of utilities in the area.

As a result of these design improvements, construction on the roundabout is now targeted for 2026. The finished project will be an intersection that is safer, easier to use, and more fuel-efficient for all drivers.

By Celia Neukam

