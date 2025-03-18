The Orange County Invasives Partnership (OCIP) has three weed wrangles coming up where volunteers can remove garlic mustard and other invasive plants to help protect our natural areas.

Garlic Mustard is a woodland invasive plant that displaces beneficial native plants and wildflowers, and releases chemicals that hinder the growth of tree seedlings. The plants pull up easily by hand, but infested areas need to be monitored annually as new plants emerge from the seed bank.

On Earth Day, Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025, volunteers will be at Pioneer Mothers in the Hoosier National Forest from 1 to 4 PM. This will be at the eastern end of the property, off US-150, just southeast of Paoli.

On Wednesday, April 30th, 2025, volunteers will be at Wesley Chapel Gulf in the Hoosier National Forest from 2 to 4:30 PM.

Also on the 30th, there will be an evening Weed Wrangle from 5 to 7 PM with the Indiana Karst Conservancy at the Orangeville Rise.

No experience is needed to participate, but volunteers should come prepared with long pants, sturdy shoes, and work gloves. Minors must be accompanied by an adult, and have a waiver form signed by a parent or guardian. Water and snacks will be provided for attendees.

RSVPs are encouraged, but not required to volunteer. If you have any questions or want to RSVP, contact the Orange County Soil & Water Conservation District at orangeswcd@gmail.com or 812-723-3311 x3.

Pioneer Mothers is located on S Triangle Road, just 1 mile southeast of Paoli on US-150. Its location can be found on Google Maps at: https://maps.app.goo.gl/TftbubQu94pN99Kz7.

The Wesley Chapel Gulf parking lot is located about 10 minutes southwest of Orleans, on N County Road 350 W. Its location can be found on Google Maps at: https://maps.app.goo.gl/yivZTdkVCF5xXLcN9.

Orangeville Rise is about 12 minutes northeast of West Baden Springs, on County Road 500 W in Orangeville. Its location can be found on Google Maps at: https://maps.app.goo.gl/T6FT3juQi1gua7vS8.