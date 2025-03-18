Latest News

The Dubois County Highway Department has announced that following recent severe weather, multiple roads have been closed to traffic due to flooding.

As of Monday, March 17th, 2025, at 11:02 AM, the following roads are currently closed:

  • County Road 875 West – South of County Road 150 North
  • County Road 150 South – West of Old Huntingburg Road
  • Ell Creek Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • Old Huntingburg Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • County Road 400 South – West of Ell Creek Road
  • County Road 400 South – East of US 231
  • County Road 130 West – North of 400 South
  • Old Road 64 – West of Patoka Road
  • 1st Street in Huntingburg – West of County Road 75 West
On By Celia Neukam

