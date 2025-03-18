James “Jim” Earl Potter, 78, of Huntingburg, passed away on March 16th, 2025.

He was born on December 30, 1946 in Huntingburg, to Lester and Dolores (Fromme) Potter. Jim was a graduate of Dale High School and on November 12, 1966, married the love of his life, Sue Weisman, at Salem United Church of Christ.

Jim honorably served in the United States Air Force, including a tour in Vietnam. He was a member of the Huntingburg Conservation Club and V.F.W. Post #2366 for over 40 years where he proudly served with his comrades on the Memorial Detail Honor Guard. He worked as a dedicated truck driver with DMI, Perkins, Kimball, and A/T (Automated Transportation). Jim and Sue developed, owned and ran Tailgaters Sauces for 20 years. He had a deep love for the outdoors and enjoyed boating, fishing, and working with his hands. More than anything, he cherished time spent with his family. His love was strong and unwavering, leaving a lasting impact on those who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Sue; his three daughters, Lisa (Zach) Durcholz, Heather (Shuck) Tucker, and Tamra (Charles) Ristimaki; and five beloved grandchildren—Olivia, Kate, Isabella, Chase, and Tyler.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at the V.F.W. Post #2366 in Huntingburg on March 22nd from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. with V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail conducting military rites at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Huntingburg V.F.W. Post # 2366 Honor Guard or the Huntingburg Conservation Club. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com.

Jim will be deeply missed but forever remembered for his kindness, service, and love for his family.