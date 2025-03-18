With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Judith Lee Forehand, who departed this life on March 11, 2025, at the age of 76. Born on December 25, 1948, on Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport, Louisiana, Judith was the beloved daughter of Joseph F. Van Winkle and Mary (Davis) Van Winkle.

Judith’s greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her loving daughter, Anna Frankel, and her husband, Darrin Frankel. She was a devoted grandmother to Justin and Calyssa, who brought immense happiness into her life. She is also survived by her brother, Dennis Van Winkle, and his wife, Vicky Van Winkle.

Judith will be remembered for her kindness, strength, and unwavering love for those around her. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date, with interment to take place at Buffaloville Cemetery. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.