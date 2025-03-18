Dubois County has been awarded its largest Community Crossings grant to date, receiving $1.5 million in funding. This represents 75% of the costs for planned road projects totaling over $2 million, with bidding expected to begin in April. The announcement was highlighted during the Dubois County Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting Monday morning.

The meeting also addressed ongoing road maintenance issues throughout the county. State crews are replacing pipe infrastructure in Celestine near Route 164, causing closures expected to last several days. County Highway Department officials are utilizing this opportunity to clear problematic culverts in the vicinity.

Law enforcement needs were also discussed as the Sheriff’s Office requested decommissioning four vehicles experiencing operational failures. Commissioners approved the purchase of both a 2025 Durango and a 2025 Tahoe for comparative evaluation, with decisions about additional vehicle purchases deferred to a later date. Staffing increase requests were not approved during this session.

County employees will participate in critical response training for annual Courthouse security preparedness on July 22-23 at the Parklands. The Indiana 15 Regional Planning Commission provided updates on the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program, reporting that multiple home repair projects are currently in progress. Various roof bids were reviewed during the meeting, with some low bids accepted immediately while others were retained for further evaluation.

The Highway Department’s Annual Operations Report received approval from the board. Officials also reminded motorists to reduce speed when approaching road crews or construction zones throughout the county.

In a nod to historical commemoration, commissioners approved the Dubois County Historical Society’s request to place two illuminated lanterns in the north window of the Courthouse Tower on Friday, April 18. The display will remain lit overnight to mark the 250th anniversary of Paul Revere’s ride, which symbolically launched the American Revolution.

Residents interested in viewing the complete meeting proceedings can access recordings on the Dubois County Government’s YouTube Channel.