Spring is in the air, and the Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) Auxiliary is bringing back its popular annual flower basket sale. The fundraiser offers 12-inch hanging flower baskets for $20 each, with proceeds benefiting the hospital and its patients.

The sale is open now through April 18, and baskets will be available for pickup on Friday, May 10—just in time for Mother’s Day. DCH employees can conveniently pay via payroll deduction, while community members can purchase baskets with cash or a check made payable to the DCH Auxiliary.

“This fundraiser is a wonderful way for the community to support the hospital while also brightening their homes with beautiful flowers,” said Patricia Brochin, DCH Auxiliary president. “Every purchase helps us give back in meaningful ways that directly benefit patients.”

To place an order or ask questions, contact Jamie Petty, DCH Human Resources Business Partner, at (812) 254-2760, ext. 1132. Orders can also be placed in person at the hospital’s front desk, where Auxiliary members are available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“We’re grateful for the support of both our staff and the community in making this fundraiser a success each year,” Petty said. “The funds raised allow the Auxiliary to make a lasting impact on patient care and hospital improvements.”

For more information about the DCH Auxiliary and how its fundraising efforts benefit the hospital, visit dchosp.org.