The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office has promoted Deputy Brad Burgdorf to the rank of Sergeant. In his new position, Sgt. Burgdorf will oversee third-shift motor patrol operations.

Burgdorf has been with the department since 2020, serving as both a patrol deputy and a criminal detective. His years of experience in law enforcement have prepared him for his new supervisory role within the sheriff’s office.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is located at 100 W State Road 62 in Boonville and can be contacted at (812) 897-6180.