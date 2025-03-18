Pictured are: (L – R) Joe Gardner -Facility Director, Dustan Hash, Steve Bateman, Perry Knepp, Toby Mandabach, Rick Baxter, and Jason Hawkins. Not pictured: Dylan Kiltz.

Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) is proud to announce that its Medxcel facility maintenance team has been awarded the Medxcel Facility Maintenance Operating System (FMOS) award for the fourth consecutive year. This distinguished honor recognizes facilities that have achieved 95% or higher regulatory compliance, underscoring DCH’s unwavering commitment to excellence in facility operations and patient safety.

Maintaining compliance and operational efficiency in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape is no small feat. The Medxcel team at DCH has consistently demonstrated dedication to continuous improvement, safety, and best-in-class facility management. Out of more than 140 Ascension sites where Medxcel provides facility maintenance services, only 21 facilities earned this prestigious recognition in 2024. Daviess Community Hospital is one of just three hospitals in Indiana to receive this honor.

Adding to this accomplishment, the team has also been recognized with the Site of Engaged Excellence award, a distinction based on outstanding customer satisfaction survey results. This achievement highlights the team’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and fostering a positive experience for patients, staff, and visitors.

“These achievements would not be possible without the dedication of our team and the trust of our partners,” said Joe Gardner, Director of Facilities at Daviess Community Hospital. “We remain committed to upholding the highest standards in facility management and look forward to continuing our pursuit of excellence.”

Daviess Community Hospital remains steadfast in its mission to provide exceptional healthcare in a safe, well-maintained environment. The continued recognition of its Medxcel team reinforces the hospital’s dedication to quality, compliance, and superior facility operations—ensuring that patients and staff receive the best possible experience.