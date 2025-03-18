Daniel J. Greenwood, age 57, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Dan was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on April 9, 1967, to Albert and Nora (Carver) Greenwood. He married Mary Herbig on June 19, 2020, at Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

He was a 1986 graduate of Boonville High School.

He was a United States Veteran, serving in the Marines.

Dan had worked at Jasper Wood Products and then retired from Jasper Group.

He was a member of Lighthouse Worship Center.

Dan enjoyed to draw, travel, and spend time with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Greenwood, Jasper, IN, one daughter, Katie Franklin, Washington, IN, one step son, Michael Hopper, Jasper, IN, one step daughter, Candace (Randy) Black, Jasper, IN, nine step grandchildren, and one sister, Janet Greenwood, Boonville, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one step daughter, Autumn Hopper.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Lighthouse Worship Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.