Connie Sue Frick, age 81, of Huntingburg Indiana, passed away on Saturday, March 15th, 2025, at Waters of Huntingburg.

She was born on January 27, 1944, in Huntingburg to Albert and Lillian (Brockriede) Hilgeman. Connie married William “Bill” R. Frick on February 29, 1964. She was a homemaker who enjoyed living the quiet life. She was grateful to the staff at The Waters of Huntingburg for the care they gave to her throughout her stay. She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; two sons, Mark and Jerry Frick; two brothers, Ellis and Allen Hilgeman; and two sisters, Dorthea Chase and Violet Collins.

Connie is survived by two grandchildren, Jerry Frick and Alexa Hannah Frick; one great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com.