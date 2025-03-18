Nancy Sue Southwood Dearing, age 82, of Bloomington, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Hearthstone Health Campus.

She was born April 28, 1942, to Oscar and Ina Mae (McGregor) Southwood. Nancy graduated from Huntingburg High School in 1960, and she attended Indiana University. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Richard Dearing, Jr.; her mother and father; and her sister, Claire Mae Southwood Utley.

She is survived by her nieces, Abby (Al) Wallace and Sally Asefa, both of Owensboro, Kentucky; her nephews, Bill (Karen) Utley of Valparaiso, Indiana and Mark (Angie) Utley of Cincinnati, Ohio. She will also be missed by her special friend, Kathy J. Morris and her caregiver, Sarah Waterson.

Private graveside services for Nancy Dearing will be held at 1:00 p.m., E.S.T., Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg, Indiana. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the burial arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com