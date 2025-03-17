Ronnie Denson Stroud, 45, of Leavenworth, Indiana passed away on Sunday, March 16, 2025, as his residence.

He was born on September 14, 1979, in Chicago, Illinois to Ronnie Lee and Ruth (Canfield) Stroud.

He married Tiffany (Parr) on September 15, 2007. Ronnie worked as a heavy equipment operator for Mulzer Crushed Stone in Cape Sandy for over 13 years. He was quick witted and had a good sense of humor. Ronnie was a great storyteller and always made people smile and laugh. He could light up any room. Ronnie enjoyed working on cars, fishing, taking care of his dogs, but most of all spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ronnie and Ruth Stroud.

Ronnie is survived by his wife, Tiffany Stroud, children, Daisey Stroud, Kane Stroud, Blake Stroud, brother, Randall (Rosalia) Stroud, nephew, Sergio (Becca) Stroud, great nephew, Vincent Stroud, and many cousins and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday March 19, 2025, at 1:00 P.M EST at Dillman- Green Funeral Home in Marengo, Indiana with Rev Chuck Morgan to officiate

Friends may visit on Wednesday from 11:00 A.M until the time of service at 1:00 P.M at Dillman- Green Funeral Home in Marengo, Indiana. Burial will follow in East Cemetery (Pleasant Ridge) in Alton, Indiana.

