Barbara Jean Douglas, 73, passed away peacefully in her apartment at Avalon Assisted Living Facility In Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, March 12th, 2025. Barbara was born on December 30th, 1951 in Jasper, Indiana and was the daughter of Edward John “Coon” Yaggi and Mary Eleanor Patterson Yaggi.

Barb attended Jasper High School and graduated in May of 1969. In high school, Barb was a member of the Comic Club (school newspaper), Glee Club, Chorus Club, and Library Club. She later went onto Lockyear Business College and graduated with an associate business degree in 1971. Barb worked at Crooked Creek Family Dentistry in Jasper for many years as an business accountant for the company.

Barb loved her puzzle books and worked in them daily. She always had her mechanical pencil ready for the morning when she would enjoy completing puzzles and drinking coffee. Barb also loved the Hallmark Channel and watched so often that she would see what she called “reruns” of movies. In addition, she was also very passionate about football and would watch games on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday evenings and was fond of watching college basketball as well.

An avid cleaner would be putting it lightly when describing Barb. She loved to clean and consistently kept everything dusted, vacuumed, and wiped down. Her house was immaculate and always inviting!

One thing that Barb loved more than almost anything was going out to Beaver Lake. The summers with seeing family that would come to visit and spending the weekend at the lake were memories about which she delighted in reminiscing. Fishing, boating, cooking, skiing in her younger years, and sitting by the fire that her son Greg made telling stories given often by her son Wes were among her tip-top favorite things to do while out at the lake. Barb also took great pleasure in a great card game at the lake (and also at home)! Games she loved to play were Euchre, BS, and Uno (this one with her grandchildren). Most importantly, going to the lake gave her time to connect with her family who she deeply loved.

Survivors include her two sons Wesley Aaron (Stacey) Snyder of Indianapolis, Gregory James (Jill) Snyder of Evansville; sisters Joanne (Dennis) Blake of Jasper and Kathy (Doug) Padgett of Newburgh; grandchildren Cole Wesley Snyder, Ellie Jean Snyder, Cooper James Snyder, Kyla Grace Snyder, Katelynn Ruby Snyder, and Griffin David Snyder; great-grandchild Evelynn Floweysue Nichol Snyder.

She is preceded in death by parents Edward and Eleanor Yaggi of Jasper and sister Janet (Tim) Klem of Newburgh. Visitation is Saturday, March 22nd 10am-12pm EST at Precious Blood Catholic Church with a memorial service and mass following. Burial will take place after the memorial service at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with arrangements.