In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Christian Blome, President of the recently formed non-profit organization, Being for Others Health & Wellness Foundation, to invite the public and community alike to their upcoming Open House, taking place at the Dubois County Museum on Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at 11:30AM to 1:00PM EST, as well as discuss what BFO is and how it was formed, and what you need to know about applying for the upcoming grant cycle process.

Learn more about Being For Others Health & Wellness Foundation by visiting their website: https://www.beingforothers.org/

https://youtu.be/P7456Q7vZAg