The Property Rights Alliance is inviting residents to a critical meeting on Thursday, April 3, at 6:00 p.m. at Klubhaus61, 2031 Newton St., Jasper. The meeting aims to provide updates on legal actions against the proposed Mid-States Corridor project.

An attorney will be present to answer questions and outline the next steps in the legal process. Organizers encourage attendees to spread the word, particularly to those not on social media, emphasizing the importance of staying informed about property rights issues.

The Property Rights Alliance continues to oppose the Mid-States Corridor, a proposed highway project that has drawn concerns over land use, environmental impact, and property rights.

For more information, visit PRAindiana.org or email propertyrightsalliance@outlook.com.