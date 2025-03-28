The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has filed a lawsuit against 121 property owners in Dubois County, alleging they are unlawfully blocking access for environmental assessments and surveying related to the Mid-States Corridor Project.

Filed in Dubois Circuit Court, the suit claims property owners have denied entry despite multiple contact attempts by mail, phone, and in person. INDOT argues state law permits access for such assessments. An Indianapolis attorney representing the property owners reportedly sent cease and desist letters to INDOT.

The agency is now seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent further interference with its surveying and assessment efforts for the proposed highway connecting I-64 to I-69 through Spencer, Dubois, and Martin counties.