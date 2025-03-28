Vincennes University’s fifth annual Blazers Give Day is Thursday, April 3. Alumni, friends, students, faculty, and staff will unite to impact the one day that makes a difference every day.

The 24-hour campaign raises funds to support VU and its mission of providing accessible, high-quality educational programs. It’s an exceptional opportunity to empower the next generations of Trailblazers.

Blazers Give is a university-wide celebration of VU. It is a social media experience and a community affair, with events happening at the Vincennes Campus, Jasper Campus, and Aviation Technology Center in Indianapolis, as well as within the communities of Vincennes and Jasper.

Executive Director of VU Foundation and Senior Director of Institutional Advancement Kristi Deetz said, “We are thrilled to be celebrating our 5th Blazers Give. The day is about honoring the incredible VU Community and how together we make a lasting impact from empowering students and faculty to enhancing programs and initiatives that shape a brighter future. We are grateful every day, but Blazers Give Day is a special occasion to show our collective spirit – the Trailblazer spirit.”

Blazers Give will kick off with a Day of Service on Monday, March 31. Students will take VU’s motto “Learn In Order To Serve” to heart and go out into the community to give back.

Several local restaurants are participating in Blazers Give via partnerships and with Give Back/Dine to Donate Nights, starting on March 31 at Wings Etc. A full schedule of Dine to Donates and partners is available at vinu.edu/blazersgive.

Every gift, no matter the size, will make a difference in the lives of Trailblazers, helping them reach their goals and fulfill their dreams in the classroom and beyond.

Please donate at vinu.edu/blazersgive