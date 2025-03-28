Gary L. Harlan, 41, was sentenced to eight years in Spencer County Circuit Court on March 26, 2025, after pleading guilty to Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, a Level 4 Felony.

Harlan was investigated by Indiana State Police Detective Jason Schoffstall after the victim reported the misconduct, which occurred in Santa Claus in August 2024. During questioning, Harlan admitted to the acts and was later arrested on a warrant.

Under a plea agreement, Harlan will serve six years at the Indiana Department of Correction, followed by two years of supervised release. He is also required to register as a Sex Offender and Serious Sex Offender under Indiana law. A Level 4 Felony in Indiana carries a sentencing range of two to twelve years, with an advisory sentence of six years.