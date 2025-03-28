The Jasper Ladies Racquet Club (JLRC) is gearing up for the 2025 tennis season with its spring organizational meeting on the evening of April 10. Women of all ages are invited to join the club, which offers a chance to stay active and build friendships both on and off the court.

The meeting will include a brief overview of the season and sign-ups for daytime or evening play. Those interested in joining or seeking more information can call or text Tricia at 812-631-3857.