Organizers counted 670 residents taking advantage of Saturday’s opportunity for proper disposal of medications during the beautiful spring day. Residents are doing a great job cleaning out those medicine cabinets. Dubois County ARC Coordinator April Jones says 392.2 pounds of medications were properly disposed of on Saturday. Additionally cardboard and plastic bags were recycled from the event. Participants were also given brochures explaining the new sharps disposal program the Health Department has. Dubois County’s medication collection day event, in association with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s national event, allows residents the opportunity to get rid of old medications in a safe manner. Haysville and Huntingburg fire departments and the Jasper State Police Post served as collection sites for the day.

Each properly disposed of item reduces contamination in our water system and alleviates potential for accidental overdose or ingestion of outdated or incorrect medication. It is medication kept away from kids, teenagers or those susceptible to becoming prescription medication addicts.

Dubois County Solid Waste District Director Carla Striegel-Winner especially thanks Dubois County CARES, Dubois County Advocacy for Recovery and Prevention Council (ARC), Generations Area 13 Council on Aging and the many volunteers for stepping up to help ensure the event went smoothly this spring. She also thanks the law enforcement officers and departments who assisted, as the event must have an officer at each location. Special thanks to the Huntingburg Police Department and to the Sheriff Department for providing officers for the two county collections sites. At least 21 people assisted to ensure the collection day went as planned, including 12 CARES volunteers.

Residents can watch local media for information on whether there will be another collection day in 2025 and may also use the 24/7 drop box site at the Jasper City Police Department.

Partners for the event include the Indiana State Police Post District 34, Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Huntingburg Police Department, Haysville and Huntingburg Volunteer Fire Departments, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Dubois County Advocacy for Recovery and Prevention Council (ARC), Generations Area 13 Council on Aging, Dubois County CARES and the Dubois County Solid Waste District.