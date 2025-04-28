The Rotary Club of Dubois County proudly announces that longtime member and community leader Jim McFaul has been honored as the 2025 Indiana Rotary District 6580 Rotarian of the Year.

“Jim’s selflessness, joy, and commitment to service truly embody the spirit of Rotary,” said Kenny Speed, Rotary Club of Dubois County President. “He always prioritizes the mission of Rotary above personal recognition and inspires everyone around him.”

With a Rotary journey spanning nearly four decades, Jim’s commitment to “Service Above Self” is evident in every role he embraces. A member since 1987, Jim joined the Rotary Club of Dubois County in 1989, where he has since served with unwavering dedication, including past service as Club President (2009–2010) and currently as Service Projects Chair and Assistant Governor for Area 3 of District 6580.

Over the past year, Jim has led numerous impactful initiatives:

— spearheaded event coordination, raising $5,600 for community grants. World Polio Day Fundraiser — launched a new partnership with local McDonald’s locations, raising $300 for PolioPlus.

— launched a new partnership with local McDonald’s locations, raising $300 for PolioPlus. Holiday Diaper Drive — organized a drive resulting in donations of over 2,300 diapers and 3,000 wipes for local families through Tri-Cap.

— organized a drive resulting in donations of over 2,300 diapers and 3,000 wipes for local families through Tri-Cap. Holiday Party Organization — planned and executed the club’s annual social event, fostering camaraderie among members.

Beyond leading major efforts, Jim’s support extended to events like the ATHENA Banquet, Cornhole Tournament, Community Grant Fulfillment, and the Clay Shoot. His enthusiastic participation and leadership consistently uplift fellow Rotarians and the broader community.

“I was both surprised and deeply humbled to receive this award,” said Jim McFaul. “There are so many dedicated individuals in our District who work tirelessly to make their clubs thrive. I am truly honored to receive this award.”

Jim’s tireless contributions and leadership at both the club and district levels make him an exemplary Rotarian whose impact resonates far beyond meetings and events. His recognition as Rotarian of the Year is a testament to the powerful difference one individual can make through service, fellowship, and dedication.

About Rotary District 6580

Rotary District 6580 encompasses southern Indiana and supports over 32 local Rotary clubs and 1,500 members in promoting service initiatives, leadership development, and humanitarian efforts across communities and the world.

About Rotary Club of Dubois County

The Rotary Club of Dubois County is a vibrant network of community leaders and volunteers dedicated to making a meaningful difference both locally and globally. Through hands-on service projects, fundraising initiatives, and a strong spirit of fellowship, the club champions efforts that strengthen Dubois County and advance Rotary’s mission of “Service Above Self.” The club meets regularly on Thursdays and welcomes anyone passionate about helping the community thrive. To learn more, visit www.duboiscountyrotary.com or follow the club on Facebook for the latest updates and events.