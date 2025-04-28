The Dubois County/Jasper VFW Post #673 has announced multiple locations for the Buddy Poppy donation drive being held May 3rd through May 10th, 2025.

Throughout the drive, they will be selling poppies from 8 AM to 5 PM daily at the Jasper Post Office, Jasper Holiday Foods, Jasper Rural King, and Jasper Hometown IGA, and from 9 AM to 12 PM on Saturday at the Post Office.

All money raised will be used to support local Veterans in need in Dubois County.

VFW Post #673 would like to thank all their donation sites for allowing access to their places of business each year, and to thank all of the other local businesses and private Individual donors for their continued support of our nation’s veterans.