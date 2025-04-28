Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County, Inc. has announced that it is now accepting applications for its 2025 Home Build. The application window is open through May 31.

Individuals and families dreaming of homeownership are encouraged to apply. Paper applications are available at the Dubois County ReStore, or applicants can submit their forms online by visiting www.duboishabitat.org/applyforahome.

Habitat for Humanity works to build strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership opportunities. Those interested are encouraged to begin their journey toward a new home by applying before the deadline.