The Orange County Community Foundation is featuring the Kelly Tow Memorial Scholarship, honoring the life and legacy of a gifted artist who dedicated his career to the arts.

Kelly Tow, born January 4, 1942, in Orleans, was the only son of Evelyn and Maurice Tow. From an early age, he was committed to pursuing a career in the arts, attending the University of Michigan from 1960 to 1964, while also taking courses at Indiana University, the New York Pratt Institute, and the Cincinnati Antonelli School of Design. After completing his education, he remained in Cincinnati to teach at the Cincinnati School of Interior Design.

An accomplished artist in drawing and painting, Tow’s passion for creativity defined his life. Following his passing at age 65, the Kelly Tow Memorial Scholarship was established to support Orange County students with a similar passion for the arts.

Scholarship criteria include:

Must be a senior from Orange County

Must demonstrate financial need

Must be accepted into and attend an accredited two- or four-year public or private institution

Must plan to pursue a career in the arts

The scholarship serves as a lasting tribute to Kelly Tow’s artistic spirit and encourages future generations to follow their dreams in the arts.

For more information, contact Orange County Community Foundation at 812-723-4150.